Mumbai, May 7 (PTI) At exactly 4 PM, a siren blared at Cross Maidan in south Mumbai, setting off a flurry of activity as part of a mock drill simulating an air strike involving teams of civil defence, fire brigade, and paramedics who rushed to save the "injured".

Organised under Operation Abhyas, the exercise involved coordinated efforts from multiple emergency response teams.

The drill began with a simulated explosion followed by a fire. Civil Defence volunteers were the first to respond, quickly cordoning off the area.

Soon, fire brigade personnel arrived to douse the flames, followed by paramedics who attended to the "injured" and rushed them to nearby hospitals.

Adding to the realism, a scenario was enacted in which a person was stranded on the fifth floor of a building. Fire brigade personnel successfully demonstrated a high-rise rescue operation.

Personnel from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the National Cadet Corps (NCC) also joined the coordinated rescue efforts. Despite the rains turning the Maidan muddy, the teams carried on with the drill.

Speaking to the media after the exercise, Civil Defence Director Prabhat Kumar said the drill was part of Operation Abhyas.

He highlighted the participation of various agencies, including the Civil Defence, district administration, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), fire brigade, NDRF, Home Guards, NCC, National Service Scheme (NSS), and paramedics.

"The drill simulated an enemy air strike targeting a building. It demonstrated the coordinated rescue of civilians trapped due to the bombing, with the injured being transported to hospitals promptly," Kumar added.

