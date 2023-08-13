Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], August 13 (ANI): India Meteorological Centre in Himachal Pradesh has predicted that moderate to heavy rainfall is very likely to continue over the state in the next three hours.

According to the IMD statement, moderate to heavy rainfall at many places is very likely to continue over the state with very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places in the district of Chamba Kangra Hamirpur Mandi Bilaspur Solan Shimla Kullu and Sirmaur.

It further forecasted very heavy rainfall at many places and extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places in Beas, Ranjit Sagar and the Pong dam catchment area.

"Heavy rainfall at many places with very heavy rainfall at isolated places in Sutlej catchment area", IMD said in the statement.

Meanwhile, in view of the incessant rains, the Himachal Pradesh government has informed that all educational institutions in the state will remain closed on August 14.

Himachal Pradesh Traffic, Tourist and Railways Police earlier today urged tourists and local residents not to undertake non-essential travel amid frequent landslides and rock fall at various places.

"Due to frequent landslides and rock fall at various places, tourists and local residents are advised not to undertake non-essential travel during day/night during this rainy season," the Himachal Pradesh Traffic, Tourist and Railways Police posted on X, formerly Twitter. (ANI)

