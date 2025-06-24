Agartala, Jun 24 (PTI) Tripura BJP state president Rajib Bhattacharjee on Tuesday credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership for ushering in all-round development in the northeast, which he claimed was long neglected by successive governments at the Centre.

"Be it literacy campaign or socio-economic development or infrastructure building, the northeast started getting due attention only after Modi became the prime minister," he told a press conference.

Bhattacharjee added that Modi visited the northeast 70 times in the past 11 years.

"The northeast was neglected by Congress-led governments. Prime Ministers like Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi hardly visited the region", he claimed.

He said Tripura has now become the second fully literate state in the northeast after Mizoram, thanks to sustained support from the central government.

Heaping praises on the BJP-led government in Tripura, Bhattacharjee said the state government has not only made the northeastern state fully literate, but has also taken several steps to improve the education system.

He said CBSE curriculum has been introduced in government-run schools, and many have been turned into Vidyajyoti Schools (English medium) to give proper exposure to students.

He added that many universities have come up in the northeastern state over the past few years, and the state government was also planning to set up a medical college in the tribal-dominated Dhalai district.

