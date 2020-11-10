Lucknow, Nov 10 (PTI) Elated over BJP's performance in Bihar Assembly elections and bypolls in various states, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said the poll results have reiterated that "Modi hai to mumkin hai", and the party has given hints of its performance in the future elections.

He was speaking to reporters at the UP BJP office here.

"Under the leadership and guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and completely setting aside all the speculation in Bihar, in today's results of Bihar and bypolls in various states, the public have proved that 'Modi hai to mumkin hai' (if there is Modi, then it is possible)," Adityanath said.

He also said that the BJP has repeated its electoral performance of 2017.

"The BJP in this bypoll has given hints about the future polls. The party candidates in the bye-elections are leading over their nearest rivals in the range of 17,000 to 32,000," he said.

At 6.30 pm, BJP's Sangeeta Chauhan was leading over SP's Javed Abbas by 2,008 votes in Naugaon Sadat.

Usha Sirohi of the BJP was ahead of BSP's Mohammad Yunus by 21,609 votes in Bulandshahr; while in Tundla, Prempal Singh Dhangar of BJP was leading over SP's Maharaj Singh Dhanghar by 16,744 votes.

BJP's Upendra Nath Paswan was ahead of Kripa Shankar in Ghatampur by 23,820 votes. In Deoria, Satyaprakash Mani Tripathi of the BJP defeated SP's Brahmashankar Tripathi by 20,089 votes.

SP's Lucky Yadav defeated Dhanajay Singh (independent) by 4,632 votes.

In Bangarmau, BJP's Shrikant Katiyar defeated Arti Bajpai of Congress by 31,398 votes.

Adityanath, on the occasion, also congratulated all workers of the party who, he said, brushed aside all vicious publicity, and spread information about welfare schemes of the central and state governments during COVID-19.

He also said that the results were a proof of faith of the people in the public welfare programmes of the prime minister, the national security and India's recognition in the world.

Adityanath also said that party workers in UP worked with the feeling of 'sangathan hi seva' (organisation is service), and it was reflected in the results of the bypolls.

UP BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh also showered praises on the party workers, saying they regard the party as their mother.

He also said that Adityanath had turned the COVID-19 challenge into an opportunity.

After the press conference, sweets were exchanged among the party leaders and among party workers.

