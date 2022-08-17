New Delhi, Aug 17 (PTI) RJD supremo Lalu Prasad on Wednesday slammed the BJP government at the Centre as "dictatorial" and vowed to oust Prime Minister Narendra Modi from power in the 2024 general elections.

He made the remarks when asked about the way forward for the 2024 polls.

Also Read | TS LAWCET Result 2022 Declared At lawcet.tsche.ac.in; Here's How to Download Rank Card.

The comments are his first since the 'Mahagathbandhan 2.0' government came to power in Bihar after the JD(U)'s Nitish Kumar dumped the BJP and joined hands with Lalu Prasad's Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the Congress and other parties.

"We have to oust the dictatorial government (at the Centre). Modi ko hatana hai," he told reporters here.

Also Read | Pakistan Shocker: Faisalabad Men Force Girl To Lick Shoes, Chop Her Hair Over Refusal To Marry Friend's Father (Watch Video).

Asked about BJP leader Sushil Modi's allegations targeting the new 'Mahagathbandhan' alliance after the formation of the government, Lalu Prasad said, "Jhoontha aadmi hai (He is a liar). It's all wrong."

Later in the day, Lalu Prasad's daughter tweeted a picture of her along with Lalu Prasad in a plane and wrote, "Departing for Patna."

Lalu Prasad had been admitted in AIIMS here in early July after suffering multiple fractures due to a fall and was later discharged. He recuperated at the home of his daughter Misa Bharti here.

Nitish Kumar took oath as chief minister along with Tejashwi Yadav, who has been designated deputy CM, last Wednesday, a day after the JD(U) snapped ties with the BJP-led NDA and joined hands with the RJD, the Congress and some other parties to form the Mahagathbandhan' government.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)