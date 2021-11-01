Bhopal, Nov 1 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah congratulated the people of Madhya Pradesh on its 66th foundation day on Monday.

Madhya Pradesh came into being in 1956 when new states were created on the linguistic ground.

Various celebrations have been planned in the state to celebrate the day.

“Heartiest greetings to the people of Madhya Pradesh on the state's foundation day. I wish that this state, which is rich in natural resources and art-culture, should continue on the path of progress,” Modi tweeted.

Shah also took to Twitter to greet the people of MP.

"Madhya Pradesh, the heart of India, is the land of religion and culture, which made the entire country proud with its hard work. Congratulations to all the citizens of the state and Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan who are on the path of Antyodaya from agriculture to the welfare of the poor,” the Union minister tweeted.

CM Chouhan also extended greetings to the people on MP's foundation day, and said the state has performed well in the field of agriculture and repeatedly bagged the Krishi Karman Award by leaving other states behind.

He said the state has also worked well in the field of cleanliness, as Indore has been adjudged as the cleanest city of the country for the fourth time this year.

The CM also pointed out various schemes being implemented for the welfare of women and the poor.

The MP government organised a marathon in the state capital Bhopal in the morning to celebrate the day.

Besides, a cultural programme will be held in the evening at Bhopal's Lal Parade ground, where 275 artists will perform a dance drama on the theme of social harmony and 'Atmanirbhar Madhya Pradesh', an official from the state culture department said.

