New Delhi, Feb 6 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday attacked the Congress for tardy implementation of infrastructure projects during its regime and said his government has completed many such delayed projects.

Replying to the debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President's address in the Rajya Sabha, the prime minister said infrastructure development is critical in the journey from a developing nation to a developed one.

Modi cited delays in various projects, including the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla railways project that was cleared in 1994 but was completed by the BJP government in this year.

Similarly, Odisha's Haridaspur-Paradip Railway line was approved in 1996 but the project was stuck for decades, he said.

"The project was completed in 2019 under the current government," he added.

He also cited the example of Assam's Bogibeel Bridge, which got approval in 1998.

"Our government completed it in 2018, after waiting for decades. This shows the inefficiency of the Congress governments," Modi said.

He noted that the Congress governments believed in "latkana bhatkana" policy.

"To get rid of this culture we have come up with the PRAGATI (Pro-Active Governance and Timely Implementation) platform and I personally monitor it," Modi said.

He noted that a study by Oxford has also praised the platform.

Modi also attacked the Congress for its economic mismanagement through its bad policies like the licence-permit raj that affected the country's economic growth.

He also highlighted the government's achievement in the last 10 years for economic growth of the country.

Modi also listed out initiatives taken by the government in the recent Budget that was presented by the Finance Minister on February 1.

Modi noted that in 2013, income up to Rs 2 lakh was exempted from income tax but today income up to Rs 12 lakh has been made exempt from income tax.

He noted that the government is also providing benefits under the Ayushman Yojana to people over 70 years of age. The prime minister said the government has allocated Rs 15,000 crore SWAMIH FUND 2 to complete stalled housing projects and added that this will help homebuyers whose investments are stuck.

Modi stated that the nation's youth has the most important role in the making of Viksit Bharat.

"In the last 10 years, we've taken several steps to strengthen this base. After nearly three decades, we brought in a new education policy. For example, nearly 10,000-12,000 PM-SHRI Schools have been built and we're working to build more. We've also brought in education and examinations in one's mother tongue," Modi said.

He also noted that the government has brought in schemes that have helped India perform better at the highest level.

"To support talented sportspersons, we've worked on several fronts. We've ensured robust financial support for sports infrastructure. The Target Olympic Podium Scheme and Khelo India initiative have transformed the Indian sports ecosystem," he said.

Indian athletes have shown this at several global events in the last decade. Female athletes have also proven their mettle at the global stage, Modi said.

