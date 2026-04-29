‘Dhurandhar’ Duo Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar To Reunite for New Film? Here’s When Filming Begins

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Following the massive commercial success of the Dhurandhar franchise, director Aditya Dhar and actor Ranveer Singh are reportedly in discussions to collaborate once again. According to reports, Dhar has conceptualised a new high-concept project and aims to begin production in March 2027. While official contracts are yet to be finalised, Singh has emerged as the primary choice to lead the film, further solidifying one of the most successful director-actor partnerships in recent Indian cinema. Farhan Akhtar Breaks Silence on ‘Don 3’ Amid Ranveer Singh’s Exit, Says ‘Nothing Can Be Taken for Granted’.

Aditya Dhar x Ranveer Singh New Project On the Way?

The filmmaker, widely recognised for his precision and large-scale storytelling, is currently in the early stages of scripting this new venture. After spending the last several years immersed in the Dhurandhar series, Dhar is reportedly taking time to refine the upcoming project’s narrative.

According to a report by Pinkvilla, the director is eager to explore a new cinematic space. A source quoted by the portal stated, "Aditya Dhar has cracked an idea and is currently working on it. He's excited about the concept and is developing it actively, with a plan to start the film by March 2027."

Strengthening the Singh-Dhar Partnership

Ranveer Singh’s potential involvement comes as no surprise to industry insiders. The duo recently dominated the box office with the Dhurandhar films, which reportedly crossed the INR 3,000 crore milestone globally. Singh’s high-energy performances have consistently complemented Dhar’s technical ambition, making them a bankable pair for producers. While details regarding the plot remain strictly under wraps, the project is expected to be a "larger-than-life" spectacle. Speculation suggests the film could lean toward a historical epic or a high-concept thriller, though no official genre has been confirmed.

More About Aditya Dhars Next Directorial

The decision to slate the production for March 2027 allows both the director and actor to clear their existing schedules. Dhar has expressed a desire for a brief hiatus to recharge following his recent back-to-back releases. Meanwhile, Singh is managing a busy slate that includes other major franchise commitments. Viral Video: 'Dhurandhar' Star Sara Arjun Rejects ‘Next Deepika Padukone’ Label; Cites Alia Bhatt as Inspiration While Seeking Unique Identity (Watch Video).

Before this new project begins, the industry remains focused on the continued theatrical run of Dhurandhar 2, which has set new benchmarks for Indian cinema. If the reunion is confirmed, this 2027 project will likely be positioned as one of the most significant releases of that year.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 29, 2026 07:18 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).