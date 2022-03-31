Lucknow, Mar 31 (PTI) Mohsin Raza, who was the minister of state for minority welfare in the previous Yogi Adityanath government, took charge as the chairman of the UP Haj Committee on Tuesday.

In the new UP government, Raza was replaced by Danish Ansari, who is the lone Muslim minister in the state.

In a statement issued by the UP government here on Thursday, Mohsin Raza said the committee will provide maximum facilities to Haj pilgrims.

