Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], May 25 (ANI): The southwest monsoon hit Kerala on Saturday, marking its earliest arrival on the Indian mainland since 2009, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

According to the IMD, the Southwest Monsoon has further advanced into the remaining parts of the south Arabian Sea, some parts of the west-central & east-central Arabian Sea, the entire Lakshadweep area, and Kerala.

Also Read | Beer in Cold Drink, Bhaang in Thandai: Bride Calls Off Marriage Just 5 Days After Wedding in UP's Mirzapur After Groom Secretly Intoxicates Her on Wedding Night.

As per the Met Department, the Monsoon has also advanced into Maharashtra, some parts of Karnataka, the remaining parts of the Maldives and the Comorin area, many parts of Tamil Nadu, the remaining parts of the southwest and east-central Bay of Bengal, some parts of the west-central and north Bay of Bengal, and some parts of Mizoram on Saturday.

The Met Department added that conditions are favourable for further advance of Southwest Monsoon into some more parts of central Arabian Sea, entire Goa, some parts of Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh, some more parts of Karnataka, remaining parts of Tamil Nadu, some more parts of west-central and North Bay of Bengal, some more parts of parts of Northeastern states and some parts of Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim during next 2- 3 days.

Also Read | NDA CMs, Dy CMs to Discuss Governance Models; PM Narendra Modi-Led Conclave to Pass Resolutions on Operation Sindoor and Caste Enumeration.

Favourable monsoons help monsoon-dependent agricultural regions, citizens, and last-mile users to tackle extreme weather events and the impacts of climate change in a better way.

Favourable Monsoon has substantial economic benefits of government investments in monsoon-related weather and forecasting services, particularly benefiting farmers, livestock rearers, and fisherfolk.

These advancements, like those through the Monsoon Mission and High Performance Computers, have yielded significant returns, including improved crop yields, reduced losses from extreme weather events, and enhanced capacity to manage resources.

This year, the Southwest Monsoon has set in over Kerala on May 24, eight days earlier than its normal onset date of June 1, said IMD.

In addition, the IMD stated that the Depression over south Konkan coast is very likely to continue to move nearly eastwards across south Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada and North Interior Karnataka and weaken gradually into a well-marked low pressure area during next 12 hours.

In a social media post on X, the weather department stated, "The Depression over south Konkan coast moved nearly eastwards with a speed of 18 kmph during past 6 hours, crossed the south Konkan coast near Ratnagiri between 1130 hrs IST and 1230 hrs IST and lay centred at 1730 Hrs IST of today, the 24th May 2025 over Madhya Maharashtra near latitude 17.1° N & longitude 74.3° E, about 40 km northwest of Sangli (Maharashtra), 100 km east of Ratnagiri (Maharashtra) and 140 km east-southwest of Satara (Maharashtra)."

"It is very likely to continue to move nearly eastwards across south Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada & North Interior Karnataka and weaken gradually into a well-marked low pressure area during next 12 hours," the post added.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has also issued red and orange alerts for multiple districts in Kerala over the next three days, warning of heavy rainfall.

Today, a red alert was declared for the Kasaragod and Kannur districts. An orange alert is in place for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, and Wayanad.

On May 25, the red alert shifts to Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasaragod. Meanwhile, an orange alert remains for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, and Palakkad.

On May 26, the red alert is for Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasaragod, indicating severe weather conditions. An orange alert will be in effect for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, and Alappuzha.

Meanwhile, heavy to very heavy rainfall has been recorded at a few places over Kerala and Mahe and coastal Maharashtra; at isolated places over coastal and South Interior Karnataka, Odisha, Bihar, Madhya Maharashtra, Heavy rainfall at isolated places over Goa, Uttarakhand, Vidarbha, Saurashtra and Kutch, Tamil Nadu Puducherry & Karaikal till 8 am on Saturday, as per IMD.

Speaking to ANI, IMD Scientist Neetha K Gopal said, "Monsoon onset took place today, 24th May, and it is much ahead of its schedule. Normally, the standard monsoon arrival date in Kerala is 1st June, but IMD has already forecasted that the monsoon will reach early this year. The official forecast was 27th May with a model of 4 days. That means the monsoon could reach 4 days before 27th May or 4 days after 27th May. So, our forecast has also come true today."

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) of Tamil Nadu said that this onset of southwest monsoon is much earlier than the normal onset.

When asked about the northeast monsoons, B Amudha, the head of the Regional Meteorological Centre stated that the performance of northeast monsoon cannot be forecasted on the basis of performance of southwest monsoon.

"The normal date of onset of south west monsoon is June 1. This year Southwest monsoon has set in on 24th May. This is much earlier than the normal onset. If you look at the data from the past 16 years, in 2009, the monsoon set in on 23rd May. This year, it is 8 days earlier... At present, we cannot say anything about the performance of the northeast monsoon on the basis of southwest monsoon. Let us monitor the progress, and then we will issue the long-range forecast," B Amudha said.

Meanwhile, a 30-member team of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) arrived in Tamil Nadu's Ooty as red alert for the rain has been issued for the Nilgiris district.

District Collector Lakshmi Bhavya Tanneeru stated that the administration has requested people to follow precautions and not venture out unless in an emergency.

She said, "For the next 2 days, we have a red alert in the Nilgiris district. The southwest monsoon primarily affects taluks like Ooty, Kunda...the people here are requested to follow precautions and not venture out unless in an emergency...All the boating activities have been stopped for today, and it may remain like this for the next 2 days..." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)