Faridabad (Haryana) [India], August 20 (ANI): Faridabad continued to receive rainfall on Thursday after the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted the thunderstorm with light to moderate rain in the area.

"Thunderstorm with light to moderate rain would continue to occur over many parts of Delhi and Faridabad," the IMD had tweeted.

It also predicted the same for the next few days.

"Cloudy sky with the possibility of development of thunder or lightning' till 24th August for the area," it tweeted. (ANI)

