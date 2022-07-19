New Delhi [India], July 19 (ANI): Congress MP Manickam Tagore on Tuesday gave adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha on the issue of imposition of 5 per cent GST on some essential items.

"Sir, I hereby give notice of my intention to ask for leave to move a motion for the adjournment of the business of the house for the purpose of discussing a definite matter of urgent importance, namely:-To discuss about the imposing levy of 5 per cent GST on essential commodities which would affect every common citizen especially poor and to direct the Government to withdraw the decision of levying GST from essential commodities," the Congress MP said in a notice to Secretary-General Lok Sabha.

He further said that the levy of 5 per cent GST on pre-packed and pre-labelled food grains, curd, butter milk etc. has not only raised serious concern among the common public on the attitude of the Government.

"Extending the pain to the kitchen of a but would create non-confidence among poor against the Government if it continues imposing levy vehemently since they are already under severe financial stress. It would also lead to multiple effects in the food grain trade of the country forcing the people to live with an extra financial burden. Further, the Central Government through such an attitude has again failed in protecting the interests of small manufacturers and traders who are dealing in food grains and other items. Therefore, it is pertinent that this august House should come forward to discuss about the attitude of the Government imposing levy of GST without any consideration and should direct the Government to withdraw the decision immediately," he added.

Meanwhile, Congress is planning to attack the BJP-led central government over the price rise and the GST issue.

Congress will hold protests against the recent hike in Goods and Services Tax (GST) rates on Tuesday in Parliament and party leader Rahul Gandhi is also likely to attend the protest.

While speaking to media persons on the GST hike, Congress Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge said on Monday had said that they will protest at the Gandhi statue and also inside as well as outside the House.

"We will fight it tomorrow, will protest at the Gandhi statue and also inside as well as outside the House. We have appealed to all parties to fight against price rise, GST hike," said Kharge.

Earlier on Monday, Rahul Gandhi lashed out at the BJP and shared a graph on Twitter showing how commodities like curd, paneer, rice, wheat, barley, jaggery and honey are being taxed now. There was no tax on these items of mass consumption earlier.

"High taxes, No jobs. BJP's masterclass on how to destroy what was once one of the world's fastest-growing economies," he said.

The recommendations on Goods and Services Tax rates that were made during the 47th GST Council meeting held in June came into effect from Monday.

Pre-packaged and labelled pulses, and cereals like rice, wheat, and flour (atta) will now attract 5 per cent GST when branded and packed in a unit container, whereas curd, lassi, and puffed rice would attract 5 per cent tax cent when pre-packaged and labelled.

