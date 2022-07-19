OnePlus, the Chinese phone maker, is rumoured to launch the 10T smartphone in India and the global market soon. Ahead of the launch, its India launch date has been tipped online. According to a report from a tipster in collaboration with MobilesTalk, OnePlus could launch the 10T smartphone in India on August 3, 2022. OnePlus 10T Price Revealed via Amazon UK Website, Expected Features & Specifications.

The tipster also revealed that the OnePlus 10T will be available in two colour options - jade green and moonstone black. The moonstone colour variant is said to come with 16GB of RAM and could only be available for Chinese and Indian markets.

In terms of specifications, the OnePlus 10T is likely to sport a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display, a 120Hz refresh rate, a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, a 50MP triple rear camera system, a 16MP selfie camera and more. It is said to be priced at Rs 49,999 for the base variant and might be available for purchase via the Amazon India website.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 19, 2022 09:58 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).