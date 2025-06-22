Panaji, Jun 22 (PTI) Goa Governor P S Sreedharan Pillai has summoned the monsoon session of the state legislative assembly from July 21.

It will be the tenth session for the current ruling dispensation led by Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, after the 2022 state elections.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, June 22, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Sunday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

The monsoon session of the Goa assembly will be held from July 21 to August 8, as per a notification issued on Saturday.

Leader of Opposition Yuri Alemao criticised the state government for reducing the number of working days of the session to 15, from the earlier practice of 18.

Also Read | Karnataka To Introduce Strict Law Against Fake News: Up to 7 Years Jail, INR 10 Lakh Fine for Offenders; Bill Also Targets Content Insulting Women, Sanatan Beliefs.

Alemao claimed the BJP government has been shrinking the assembly sessions sittings, like its promises, over the past three years.

"The summoning of the tenth session of the eighth legislative assembly for a mere 15 days makes it evident that it (government) has found an escape route from getting exposed," he alleged.

"Last year, it was 18 days, and now it is shorter by three days. I condemn the BJP's act of undermining democracy and the voices of people of the state," the LoP charged.

The curtailment of the assembly session is an endorsement of the government's failures in every sector, be it the state's financial position or unemployment, he claimed.

"We will expose this corrupt government and show how it also failed in governance," Alemao added.

Speaker Ramesh Tawadkar, however, said the schedule was the state cabinet's decision, based on which the governor has summoned the session.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)