Bengaluru, June 22: In a landmark move to combat digital misinformation and safeguard public harmony, the Karnataka government is preparing to introduce the Karnataka Misinformation and Fake News (Prohibition) Bill, 2025. The draft legislation, which is expected to be tabled in the next cabinet meeting, proposes stringent penalties for those found guilty of spreading fake news or misinformation on social media — including imprisonment of up to seven years, fines up to INR 10 lakh, or both.

The bill criminalizes the deliberate dissemination of false or misleading information that endangers public health, safety, peace, or electoral integrity. Even individuals residing outside Karnataka will fall under the law’s purview if their content targets people within the state. Those aiding or abetting such acts could face up to two years in prison. Fake News Buster: Karnataka Government To Create Separate Cyber Wing; To Call Meeting of Facebook, Twitter, Google.

To enforce the law, the state plans to establish the Fake News on Social Media Regulatory Authority. This body will be chaired by the Minister for Kannada and Culture and include legislators, social media company representatives, and a senior IAS officer as Secretary. ‘This Is Fake News’: BJP Dismisses Report on Using Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, Wing Commander Vyomika Singh as Faces of Women-Centric Campaign.

The bill clearly defines “misinformation” as false factual claims made knowingly or recklessly, but exempts satire, parody, religious or philosophical views, and comedy — unless a reasonable person would interpret them as factual. “Fake news” includes misquoted statements, edited visuals that distort context, and fabricated stories.

Importantly, the bill also proposes bans on content that is abusive, obscene, or insulting to women, including anti-feminist posts. It further extends protection to Sanatan values by banning content that disrespects Sanatan Dharma, its beliefs, or symbols, as well as posts promoting superstition.

Special courts and public prosecutors will be appointed to ensure swift trials. If enacted, the law would represent a major leap in Karnataka’s effort to counter digital misinformation while defending cultural and constitutional values.

