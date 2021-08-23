Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], August 23 (ANI): Five-day Monsoon session of Uttarakhand Assembly commenced on Monday adhering to social distancing protocols in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.

MLAs will be seated in two groups - out of the 71 MLAs, 40 will sit in the main area of the Assembly while 31 will sit in room 107, to ensure social distancing.

However, irrespective of where they sit, they will be considered a part of the state Assembly despite their presence in different rooms.

According to the Assembly secretary, the decision of splitting the Assembly into two groups has been taken as the main hall of the House lacks space to maintain the social distancing protocol put in place due to the ongoing pandemic. (ANI)

