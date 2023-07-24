New Delhi [India], July 24 (ANI): As the third day of Monsoon session began on Monday, opposition parties' newly constituted alliance-- I.N.D.I.A-- staged a protest on Parliament premises on Monday demanding that Prime Minister Narendra Modi make a statement on Manipur in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

Several MPs of the opposition's Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance including JDU's Lalan Singh, AAP's Sanjay Singh, Congress' Gaurav Gogoi were seen holding banner with "INDIA demands PM statement in both houses" written on it and they also shouted slogans against the Prime Minister.

Opposition MPs also raised placards, asking Prime Minister to break silence on Manipur in Parliament.

The opposition parties' attack on Centre intensified after a video of the incident in which two women were paraded naked in Manipur, surfaced days ago.

To counter opposition parties' attack, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) also staged a protest in front of the Gandhi statue at the Parliament premises over atrocities against women in Rajasthan and West Bengal as well as other states.

Staging protest along with opposition MPs, Nationalist Congress Party MP Supriya Sule said, "This is about women, not a competition between States. Such a thing happening in any state is wrong."

Besides, Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee said that the "double engine government is incompetent".

"The visuals that we have seen are extremely disturbing. You (PM Modi) do not want discussion in the Parliament... The Govt is diverting attention. The double engine govt is incompetent," Banerjee said.

On the other hand, the Central government since the beginning of the Monsoon session is asserting that they are ready for a discussion on Manipur inside Parliament.

While addressing ahead of beginning of Parliament Monsoon session, PM Modi on July 20 had said that no accused (in connection with the viral video) will be spared.

"I am filled with pain and the incident is shameful for any civil society," PM Modi said, adding that no accused will spared, we will never forgive those who are behind this.

Meanwhile, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge demanding PM Modi to break his silence inside the house and not outside said, "...If the leader of 140 crore people makes a statement outside the Parliament, then he should make a statement in the Parliament where people's representatives sit." (ANI)

