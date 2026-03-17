Tel Aviv [Israel], March 17 (ANI): The Israeli Health Ministry has reported that 3,530 people have sustained injuries and been admitted to hospitals since the outbreak of the war. Providing a breakdown of the current medical status, the ministry stated that 86 individuals are presently hospitalised, including eight patients in serious condition.

This medical update comes as the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) transition to a more aggressive military posture. In an announcement made yesterday, the IDF officially confirmed the commencement of "limited and targeted ground operations" against key Hezbollah strongholds in southern Lebanon, marking a significant escalation in regional hostilities.

Also Read | Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2026: 'Heated Rivalry' Stars Connor Storrie and Hudson Williams Twin in Sheer Outfits for Their Red Carpet Debut (See Pics and Watch Video).

In a statement posted on the social media platform X, the military explained that the manoeuvre is "aimed at enhancing the forward defence area."

This initial phase is part of a "broader defensive effort to establish and strengthen a forward defensive posture," which specifically targets the "dismantling of terrorist infrastructure and the elimination of terrorists operating in the area."

Also Read | Indian Vessel Nanda Devi, Carrying 46,500 MT LPG, Arrives at Gujarat's Vadinar Port After Safe Transit Through Hormuz Strait (Watch Video).

Further detailing the tactical deployment, the IDF specified that "91st Division Forces" have begun "focused ground activity" to expand the designated defence zone.

The military emphasised that this expansion is vital "to remove threats and create an additional layer of security for the residents of the north".

To prepare the battlefield for these ground units, the IDF disclosed that it "struck numerous terror targets in the area using artillery and the Air Force" prior to the forces' entry.

These operations are currently being conducted "alongside the 146th Division", with the primary mission of "defending the Galilee settlements".

Accompanying the military's briefing was visual documentation, including night-vision footage and high-contrast images.

The visuals depict IDF soldiers moving through dense Lebanese terrain, while other images capture troops inside structures inspecting equipment, illustrating the "focused" nature of the mission to dismantle infrastructure.

The IDF maintained that these actions are a direct response to the "Hezbollah terror organisation, which decided to join the campaign and operate under the auspices of the Iranian terror regime".

The military asserted that it "will not allow harm to the civilians of the State of Israel" as operations continue in southern Lebanon. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)