Moradabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 19 (ANI): Panic has gripped the rural areas of Moradabad division as villagers claim to spot a mysterious flying object with blinking lights during the night hours.

Locals believe it to be a drone used for criminal surveillance, possibly preceding thefts. This fear has spread across the villages of Rampur, Amroha, Sambhal, and Moradabad.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today, July 19, 2025: Kolkata FF Live Winning Numbers Released, Know When and Where To Check Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Armed with sticks and flashlights, villagers are forming night patrol groups and staying awake till dawn. Viral videos on social media show a blinking object flying in the sky, which residents insist is a drone scouting the area.

Ran Vijay Singh, Additional SP (City), Moradabad, addressed the issue and speaking to ANI said, "For the past few days, we have been getting reports from the rural areas of the district that an object which blinks is being spotted at night and has also been captured in camera. People were suspecting it was a drone being used by criminals. However, when we deployed our teams, we didn't find evidence of criminal activity. "

Also Read | Shillong Teer Results Today, July 19 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

"Currently, our police teams of the concerned police station are conducting patrolling on a daily basis, and the matter is being investigated to find out the source from where these drones are being operated," he added.

Meanwhile, Moradabad Municipal Corporation's 'Jatayu Van' has deployed HD drones for surveillance of the Kanwar routes to ensure a smooth and safe pilgrimage for the devotees.

The live feed of the drone camera is being sent to the integrated command control centre through 'Jatayu Van' for monitoring of the routes.

The feed is also connected to the mobile phones of the officers for quick and effective coordination to ensure devotees do not face any challenges during the pilgrimage.

Moradabad Municipal Corporation is also setting up a huge Shiv Darbar with a 30-foot-long idol of Lord Shiva to welcome all the Kanwar Yatris. Along with this, a special resting place, a Kanwar Yatra shed, has been made with a capacity of over 100 people. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)