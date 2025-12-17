Moradabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 17 (ANI): The Moradabad Municipal Corporation is developing the Trishul War Museum, which will display veteran military equipment, including tanks, a MiG-27 aircraft, the INS Vikrant, and other armaments supplied by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and the defence ministry.

Additionally, the museum will highlight the valour of the Indian armed forces through automated models and projections. A map of India, provided by the Defence Ministry and depicting the nation's borders, will also be on display.

To recreate the battlefield experience, trenches and projected models simulating wartime conditions will also be incorporated in the museum.

Speaking about the museum's progress, Municipal Commissioner Divyanshu Patel said the museum's construction is now 90% complete. The remaining work, primarily the audio-visual segment, is expected to be finished within the next 10-12 days.

"Moradabad Municipal Corporation has been getting the Trishul museum constructed for the last 7-8 months, and it is 90% complete. The audio-visual segment is remaining, and it is likely to be completed in the next 10-12 days... We will try to get it inaugurated as soon as possible, according to the deadline given by the CMO and the PMO... The museum will showcase the valour of our armed forces in all operations so far, including Operation Sindoor..." Patel told ANI.

Meanwhile, the Indian Army received the remaining three Boeing Apache attack helicopters and will soon join the Army's 451 Army Aviation Squadron based in Jodhpur. According to the Army, the helicopters will be deployed in Jodhpur after assembly, joint inspections and completion of other formalities in the coming days. The helicopters were brought to India aboard an Antonov An-124 aircraft.

In a post on X, the Indian Army termed the induction a "milestone moment" and said that the arrival of the platforms would "bolster the operational capabilities of the Indian Army significantly."

The Apache helicopter can carry a range of weapons, including air-to-ground Hellfire missiles, 70 mm Hydra rockets and air-to-air Stinger missiles.

It is also equipped with a 30 mm chain gun with 1,200 rounds as part of its area weapon subsystem.The helicopter is equipped with the Longbow fire-control radar.

According to Boeing, the Apache is the only attack helicopter in the world with a fire-control radar that provides 360-degree coverage, along with a nose-mounted sensor suite for target acquisition and night-vision operations. The Boeing AH-64E is the most advanced Apache configuration and is designed for multi-domain Operations. The AH-64E Version 6 includes upgrades to sensors, software and weapons performance.

The Indian Air Force already operates a fleet of 22 Apache helicopters, which are deployed in Ladakh and western sectors. (ANI)

