Mathura, Sep 5 (PTI) At least four more villages in the district have reported dengue-like fever even though no death was recorded, official said Sunday.

Dr. Bhudeo Singh, the in-charge of the rapid response team said, the new villages which reported the cases are Ram Nagar, Fulgarhi, Chaumuha and Daghenta

"There has been no casualty within 24 hours but a report of dengue/fever has been received from four more villages," he said.

Koh, Jachaunda, Pipraut, Junsuti, Sakarva villages have already reported cases of fever, he said.

He said 384 samples have been taken in Daghenta village and 40 people have been diagnosed with Leptospirosis.

While a high-level team to examine the patients has been sent, an additional team of doctors would go to these villages for sampling and treatment, he stated.

According to officials, seven patients admitted in Swarn Jayanti Hospital were discharged Sunday.

