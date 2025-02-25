Anuppur (MP), Feb 25 (PTI) More than 50 students suffered from food poisoning after consuming food at a girls' hostel in the Indira Gandhi National Tribal University (IGNTU) in Madhya Pradesh's Anuppur district, an official said on Tuesday.

According to some students, they experienced headache, stomach pain and vomiting after having dinner at the mess of the hostel on Monday.

The students said they ate potato and cauliflower curry, rice, rotis and dal for dinner.

At around 11 pm, many of them started falling sick.

Some students claimed the potato curry was responsible for their ill-health.

The students said they were admitted to the university's health facility.

"This is a case of food infection. No one has been referred for treatment outside the university," the institution's Public Relations Officer Rajneesh Tripathi said in a statement.

The university's acting Vice Chancellor, Dr Byomakesh Tripathi, said the students returned to their rooms after being treated at the institution's health facility.

