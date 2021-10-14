Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], October 14 (ANI): Mortal remains of Sepoy Vaisakh H, who lost his life in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch during an anti-terrorist operation, reached Thiruvananthapuram airport on Wednesday.

Kerala Finance Minister KN Balagopal and others paid last respects to the deceased. The mortal remains of the deceased will be taken to his native place Kottarakara in Kollam district for the last rites.

An encounter broke out in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch on Monday morning in which a Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) and four jawans of the Indian Army were injured in anti-terrorist operations and later lost their lives. (ANI)

