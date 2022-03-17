New Delhi [India], March 17 (ANI): Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt on Thursday visited Army Base Hospital and met Harjot Singh, the Indian student who had sustained bullet injuries in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv amid the ongoing Ukraine-Russia war, said Army officials.

The Minister enquired about his health and treatment facilities at the Army hospital.

Harjot was shifted to Army's RR Hospital in Delhi for further treatment on March 7, after sustaining bullet injuries in Ukraine.

Earlier, the student had told ANI that he sustained multiple injuries after bullets were fired upon his car in which he was travelling in Kyiv in Ukraine."This is February 27 incident. We were three people in a cab on our way to the third checkpoint where we were told to return due to security reasons. While coming back, multiple bullets were fired at our car due to which I sustained multiple bullet injuries," Harjot Singh said. The Indian student said he regained consciousness at 10 pm on the night of March 2.

The Indian student is pursuing studies in Information Technology in Kyiv. He was flown back to India on an Indian Air Force C-17 aircraft as part of the Central government's evacuation programme "Operation Ganga".

The army official further informed that the Minister appreciated the functioning of the new OPD complex created in the hospital with modern facilities for patients. (ANI)

