Shila Rani Das along with her two daughters Rajasree and Jayasree in Agartala.

Agartala, July 7: Age is no bar when it comes to education and this was proved by 53-year-old Shila Rani Das, who along with her two daughters cleared the Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) exams on Wednesday. Shila wrote her Class 10 board exam (Madhyamik) while her two daughters appeared for the Higher Secondary Exam (Class 12) this year.

The triple delight came yesterday as the TBSE (Tripura Board Of Secondary Exam) published the results. Shila Das was married at a tender age and soon after that, her husband passed away, which put a stop to her attempts to study. She brought up her two daughters singlehandedly. Odisha BJD MLA Angada Kanhar Clears Class 10 Board Exams at Age of 58.

Years later, both the daughters insisted their mother sit for the board exam. Following that Shila prepared for the exam under her daughters' guidance.

Speaking to ANI, Shila said, "I am happy that I've passed the exam. My daughters and other people supported me and inspired me to do it. I was confident that I will clear the exam."

She passed out from Abhoynagar Smriti Vidyalaya, Agartala. Shila's daughter Jayashree, passed the HS exam from Bani Vidyapeeth Vidyalaya in Agartala. She said, "We are happy as our mother passed Class 10 exam and my sister and I cleared our Class 12 exam. We motivated her and also helped in her studies."

