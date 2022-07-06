Bhubaneswar, July 6: Odisha MLA Angada Kanhar on Wednesday cleared the Class 10 board exam at the age of 58 years.

Kanhar, a BJD MLA from Phulbani constituency, has passed the State Open School Certificate Examination with B1 grade, securing 364 out of 500 marks. He had appeared at the exam at A.J.O. High School at Phulbani in Kandhamal district. Om Prakash Chautala, Former Haryana Chief Minister Passes Class 10th and 12th Exams At 87

As per his scorecard, the MLA has got the highest (84) marks in Sanskrit, and the lowest (57) in English. He got 78 marks in both mathematics and social science, and 67 in science. The maximum mark for each subject is 100.

Odisha's Board of Secondary Education on Wednesday announced the results of matriculation offline examinations, which was conducted on offline mode this year.

School and Mass Education Minister Samir Dash said 5,71,909 students had filled their forms for the examination, but only 5,26,818 appeared in the exam, of which 5,17,847 have passed and 8,699 failed.

Out of the passing students, 2,56,877 (88.77 per cent) are boys and 2,60,970 (92.37 per cent) are girls. As many as 8,119 students have secured A1 grade (above 90 per cent) and 54,889 got A2 (80 to 90 per cent) grade. Similarly, 1,20,312 students have been accorded B1 grade (70 to 80 per cent), Dash said.

A total of 1,170 schools have registered cent per cent results while three schools - two in Malkangiri district and one in Angul - recorded zero results. While there was one student each in the two schools in Malkangiri, Angul school had two students, the minister said.

Meanwhile, BSE President Ramashis Hazra said that the students can apply for rechecking. Online applications will be invited for rechecking from July 11 to 25. However, students of Madhyama (Sanskrit) can apply for rechecking in offline mode, he said.

