Kolkata, Jul 3 (PTI) The mother of Tamanna Khatun, the 13-year-old girl who died in a bomb blast in Kaliganj assembly seat byelection counting day, on Thursday said she held legal consultations, being unhappy with progress of the probe into the crime.

Sabina Begum met senior advocate Bikash Bhattacharya at his chamber near the Calcutta High Court during the day and held legal consultation with him about the probe into the death of her daughter.

"I am not happy with the police investigation, I want proper justice for my daughter," she told reporters after meeting Bhattacharya for legal consultation to decide on her next step.

She said that she named 24 people in the FIR, but only nine have been arrested so far.

On June 23 afternoon, 13-year-old Tamanna Khatun was killed in Molandi village of Kaliganj in Nadia district after bombs were hurled allegedly from a Trinamool Congress victory celebration rally taken out even before the results of the assembly bypoll were officially declared.

Tamanna, the daughter of a CPI(M) supporter, was sitting in the yard of their house when crude bombs were thrown in that direction, and she was killed when one of those exploded near her.

Bhattacharya, also a CPI(M) Rajya Sabha MP, later told PTI that he had asked Tamanna's mother not to be afraid and to fight for her cause.

"I have assured her of all legal assistance in her quest for justice for her daughter," he said.

