Jammu, Jan 31 (PTI) Asserting that he wants the local youth to spearhead the transformational journey of Jammu and Kashmir, Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday urged the National Cadet Corps (NCC) to motivate and encourage youngsters in the Union Territory to contribute to nation-building activities.

Interacting with the NCC cadets, who returned after attending the Republic Day Camp in New Delhi, he also asked the cadets to focus on five resolutions: rapid development of J&K, improving the quality of life for citizens, creating social units, inspiring constructive social change through the ideals and values of NCC, and ensuring the participation of every section of society in the nation's development journey.

A total of 127 cadets from the Jammu Kashmir and Ladakh NCC Directorate participated in this year's Republic Day celebration. Seventeen NCC cadets were selected to march on Kartavya Path, and five cadets were selected for the Guard of Honour.

The cadets shared their experiences from the Republic Day camp with the Lt Governor at a special function at Raj Bhawan.

The Lt Governor complimented the cadets and NCC officers, noting that their historic participation in the Republic Day celebrations, securing several prestigious awards and accolades, had reinforced the NCC's vital role in nurturing the nation's future leaders.

"NCC cadets have always demonstrated exceptional skills, discipline, and dedication in carrying out their duties. I must applaud the ideas and energy of our young cadets to develop and improve society, address challenges through innovative solutions, and engage in selfless service," he said.

Sinha stated that the youth are the hope for a better world and a brighter future for J&K.

"The youth have a great responsibility to carry forward the ideals and values of our ancient civilization and build a stronger J&K. The spirit of NCC will help them power the mission of peace and progress and achieve the goal of constructive social change," he added, urging NCC cadets to motivate and encourage youngsters to contribute to nation-building activities.

The Lt Governor felicitated the cadets with certificates of excellence for their significant contributions to the success of the contingent.

Additional Director General of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh Directorate, Maj Gen A Bevli, presented a memento to the Lt Governor as a token of gratitude for his continuous support of the NCC's initiatives.

Senior Under Officer (SUO) Ekta Kumari led the All India NCC Girls Contingent during the Republic Day Parade 2025 on Kartavya Path, earning appreciation from the President of India and the DG NCC Commendation Card.

Junior Under Officer (JUO) Abida Afreen, recognized for her outstanding performance, was honoured with the Raksha Mantri Commendation Card. She has also been selected to scale Mt. Everest later this year, serving as a role model and an inspiration for aspiring youth.

