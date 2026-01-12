Rajkot (Gujarat) [India], January 12 (ANI): On the second day of Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference, that is, on January 12, along with B2B and B2G sessions on various subjects, seminars were organised on the theme "Igniting the Future: Gujarat Mining Revolution", in which a seminar on the topic of the Mining Revolution in Gujarat was held by the State's Geology and Mining Department with industrial entrepreneurs.

The Conference was inaugurated at Marwadi University in Rajkot by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

According to an official release, on this occasion, an MoU worth Rs. 100 crore was signed by L & S Company of Kalyanpur taluka in Devbhumi Dwarka district, through which employment opportunities will be created for around 100 people. An MoU worth Rs. 60 crore has been signed by Virendrasinh Savariya of Talaja in Bhavnagar district, under which employment opportunities will be created for approximately 75 people.

On this occasion, in the inspiring presence of GMDC Managing Director Roopwant Singh (IAS) and Commissioner of Mines and Minerals Department Dhaval Patel (IAS), presentations were made by GSI Director Dr Bijaykumar Das, Senior Geologist Sumit Chauhan, GMDC senior officers Swagat Ray and Rajat Das, Nirav Nevaskar of Propel Industries, and Associate Director of PwC Abhinav Sengupta, the release stated.

In this seminar, various experts from the mining sector presented on topics such as mineral exploration, critical and strategic mineral potential of Gujarat, mineral processing, etc. Detailed discussions were held on modern technology, how to increase production, government incentive schemes for mining entrepreneurs, and opportunities and challenges in the mining sector.

On this very important occasion for the mining sector, Additional Director SJ Chavda, Senior Geologist NA Patel, and Assistant Geologist Dr Pratik Shah from the Mines and Minerals Department were also present.

Additionally, a large number of industrial entrepreneurs and investors attended, enhancing the occasion's grandeur and making the event successful, the release stated. (ANI)

