Srinagar, Aug 20 (PTI) National Conference general secretary Ali Mohammad Sagar on Saturday denounced the Union Territory administration's decision to ban donations at Muslim shrines across Kashmir, terming it "undue interference" in the religious practices of the people.

"It seems it is an attempt to defame the Muslims," he said.

One need to tread cautiously on religious matters so that people's sentiments or religious feelings are not hurt, the NC leader said.

He said if someone is forcibly taking money from the people, then action can be taken against him, but it is wrong to create a narrative that these people deal wrongly with the masses.

"We condemn this attitude. We will not allow it," Sagar added.

