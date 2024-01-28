Bhopal, Jan 28 (PTI) The Madhya Pradesh government on Sunday handed new postings to 18 IAS officers and gave additional charge to 13 others in various departments in an administrative reshuffle.

Additional Chief Secretary (ACS), Technical Education, Manu Shrivastava will be the ACS of the Energy Department.

The incumbent Principal Secretary (PS) of the Public Health Engineering Department has been posted as the PS to the state governor, as per the government order.

DP Ahuja, the incumbent PS to the governor, will be the new Principal Secretary of the Public Works Department (PWD), replacing Sukhbir Singh who will be the new PS of the Food Processing and Horticulture.

Manish Rastogi has been made the Principal Secretary of the Jail Department.

E Ramesh Kumar has been made the Principal Secretary of the Tribal Affairs Department. Nishant Warwade will be the Commissioner of Higher Education, as per the release.

