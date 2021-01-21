Bhopal, Jan 21 (PTI) Madhya Pradeshs COVID-19 tally rose to 2,52,767 on Thursday after the state recorded 301 fresh cases, while 704 people recovered from the infection, a health department official said.

With six more people succumbing to the viral infection, the overall death toll rose to 3,776, he said.

A total of 704 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, taking the state's recovery count to 2,44,392, the official said.

Of the new fatalities, two patients died in Indore and one each in Bhopal, Gwalior, Khargone and Damoh, the official said.

Of the 301 new cases, Bhopal accounted for 64 and Indore 50.

The number of cases in Indore rose to 57,185, including 923 deaths, while Bhopal's case tally stood at 41,831 with 601 fatalities.

Indore now has 1,194 active cases, while this figure for Indore is 1,162.

With 24,779 new coronavirus tests conducted in the state in the last 24 hours, the number of samples examined so far rose to 51,59,595.

Meanwhile, 10,508 persons were administered coronavirus vaccine doses across 150 centres in the state on Thursday, officials said.

So far, a total of 38,663 beneficiaries have been vaccinated in the state, they said.

The nationwide vaccination drive, launched on January 16, is covering healthcare workers in the first phase.

Coronavirus figures of MP are as follows: Total cases2,52,767, new cases 301, deaths 3,776, recovered 2,44,392, active cases 4,599, number of people tested so far 51,59,595.

