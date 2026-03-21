Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], March 21 (ANI): A large number of people gathered at Eidgah in Madhya Pradesh's capital Bhopal on Saturday and offered namaz on Eid ul-Fitr.

After offering the prayers, they greeted each other warmly by hugging and exchanging Eid wishes with each other.

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Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav also extended greetings to the people on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

"Best wishes to everyone on Eid-ul-Fitr!," CM Yadav said in a post on X.

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Eid-ul-Fitr is one of the most significant festivals in Islam, marking the end of the holy month of Ramazan. It is celebrated with special prayers (namaz), charity, feasting, and community gatherings.

On this day, Muslims begin with morning prayers at mosques or Eidgahs, followed by greeting each other, sharing meals, and spreading messages of peace, unity, and compassion.

Ramazan, the ninth month of the Muslim calendar, is one of the most sacred times as it is believed that the Quran came down to the earth from heaven for the very first time.

The holy Quran is regarded as "a guidance for men and women, a declaration of direction, and a means of salvation." For an entire month, Muslims follow a schedule of waking up early, which they call 'Sheheri', and by 4:45 am have food, then after fasting for the whole day, not even drinking a drop of water.

They perform Namaz five times a day. The early morning prayer is known as Fazar followed by Zohar in second, Ashar in third, Maghrib in fourth and the final one: Isha.

The day-long fast (Roza) ends after Magrit which usually falls after 6 pm or later in the evening.

At the end of Ramazan, Eid ul-Fitr celebrates the breaking of the fast. Friends and families gather for festive meals and exchange gifts. Special gifts are also given to the poor. It is also believed that fasting during the month of Ramazan is one of the Five Pillars of Islam. (ANI)

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