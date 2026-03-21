New York, March 21: A 26-year-old Indian-origin man from the Telugu community has been arrested in Santa Fe as part of an undercover police operation targeting online child predators. Authorities identified the suspect as Nagaraju Balkam, who was taken into custody on February 26, 2026, following a coordinated sting led by the Santa Fe Police Department.

Body camera video footage of the arrest, released by police on March 3, has since circulated widely across social media platforms, particularly among NRI-focused online communities. Indian Man Vodela Yashaswi Kottapalli Detained in US for S*xually Assaulting Minor Child; ICE Calls Him ‘Illegal Alien From India’.

Nagaraju Balkam Arrested in US Child Predator Sting

Nagaraju Balkam Arrested: Arrest Captured on Bodycam

According to police-released footage, officers staged the arrest by waiting inside a room as Balkam stood outside the door. The video shows officers monitoring him through a peephole before moving in to apprehend him.

Balkam, dressed in a light-colored hoodie and holding a mobile phone, was quickly restrained by multiple officers wearing police vests. During the arrest, officers can be heard asking him whether he spoke English or Spanish. He was then handcuffed, escorted inside, and frisked. Indian National Arrested in UK: Police Arrest Gureet Jeetesh in Connection with Online Grooming Probe.

Police said the arrest took place after 10 pm local time. In its official statement accompanying the video, the department said Balkam faces charges including sexual exploitation of children by prostitution and child solicitation using an electronic communication device.

Multi-Day Operation Targets Online Offenders

Authorities confirmed that Balkam was among four individuals arrested during a multi-day operation conducted by the department’s Special Victims Unit. The effort involved coordinated work by detectives and officers using undercover online identities to identify potential offenders.

According to local reports, investigators engaged suspects through websites and messaging platforms, posing as minors or intermediaries. Once suspects attempted to arrange meetings, officers moved in to make arrests.

Other Suspects and Charges

In addition to Balkam, three other individuals were arrested:

Eduardo Ramirez, 59, faces charges including child solicitation and resisting or obstructing an officer.

Harold Adams, 55, has been charged with child solicitation and evidence tampering.

Tomas Cacjo, 29, faces multiple charges, including sexual exploitation of children, solicitation, and resisting arrest.

Law enforcement agencies in the United States increasingly rely on undercover digital operations to combat online exploitation crimes. These operations typically involve officers posing as minors in chat rooms, social media platforms, or other communication channels to identify individuals seeking illegal contact.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 21, 2026 12:14 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).