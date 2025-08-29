Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], August 29 (ANI): Congress corporator Anwar Qadri, accused of criminal conspiracy in two rape cases, surrendered before a district court in Indore on Friday after remaining absconding for over two months, police said.

According to officials, Qadri reached the court clean-shaven and dressed in a white shirt and black pants (posing as a lawyer) to avoid detection. Under sustained police pressure, he eventually surrendered.

Banganga police had registered a case against Qadri for criminal conspiracy in connection with two rape cases reported in June this year. Police said that olice said the main accused in both cases had already been arrested and sections of the Madhya Pradesh Freedom of Religion Act were also invoked.

During the investigation, Qadri's name surfaced for his alleged role in the conspiracy, following which he went underground.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Addl DCP, Crime Branch), Rajesh Dandotiya, told ANI, "In June this year, two cases related to rape were registered after receiving the complaints from the victims. The main accused in both the cases had been arrested. The case also included the sections of MP Freedom of Religion Act. During the investigation, Qadri's role in the conspiracy came to light, and a search was launched to nab him."

A cash reward of Rs 10,000 announced on Qadri's arrest was later raised to Rs 40,000.

Police teams searched for him in different states, questioned his relatives, and arrested his daughter in Delhi. A court proclamation directed him to surrender by September 8, and his property details were sought from the municipal corporation to mount further pressure.

"As a result of this, Anwar Qadri surrendered before the court on Friday. The police and the Investigating officer reached the court and demanded a police remand of eight days. The court granted five days till September 3," Dandotiya said.

He added that further evidence will now be collected in the criminal conspiracy case, and further action will be taken accordingly. (ANI)

