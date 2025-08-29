Do Newlywed Women in Rajasthan Have To Form Relations With Father-in-Law, Brother-in-Law and Abort 1st Child in Bizarre Marriage Tradition? Police Fact Check Woman’s Fake Claim

Jaipur, August 29: The Rajasthan Police on Friday, August 29, categorically dismissed a viral social media claim as "completely fake and misleading" after a video surfaced online in which a woman made outrageous statements about a so-called "tradition" in the state.

The video, originally from a podcast called Realtalk hosted on the RealHit YouTube channel, features family lawyer Rashika Tiwary claiming that in a village in Rajasthan, newly married women are first subjected to relationships with their father-in-law, then brother-in-law, and only later with their husband. She further claimed that the first child conceived is aborted. Was a Train Submerged in Floodwaters? PIB Fact Check Clarifies Viral Video Is AI-Generated.

Rajasthan Police Debunks Rashika Tiwari's Viral Claim of Obscene Marriage ‘Tradition’

सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हो रहे एक वीडियो में एक युवती दावा कर रही है कि “राजस्थान में एक परंपरा के तहत शादी के बाद पहले ससुर, फिर देवर और फिर पति का संबंध होता है और जो पहला बच्चा होगा उसे गिरा दिया जाता है।” राजस्थान में ऐसी कोई परंपरा या रस्म नहीं है। यह दावा पूर्णतः फर्जी,… pic.twitter.com/U21yYKhjFd — Rajasthan Police (@PoliceRajasthan) August 29, 2025

Advocate Rashika Tiwari Makes Bizarre Claims About Rajasthan's Marriage Culture

यह युवती रशिका तिवारी हैं, जो एक फैमिली लॉयर हैं। वीडियो RealHit के RealTalk पॉडकास्ट का हिस्सा है, यहां पर ये असफल विवाह के मामलों पर चर्चा कर रही है? pic.twitter.com/J3C1QGRd7l — Sonu Yadav (@sonuydv87) August 29, 2025

Rajasthan Police posted the video on their official X, formerly Twitter, handle and fact-checked the claim, saying, "There is no such tradition or custom in Rajasthan. This claim is completely fake, false, and misleading." They further warned that spreading such false information is legally punishable, and urged users not to fall for or share such rumours. Is Swasthya Shiksha Abhiyan Recruiting for Government Jobs Under the Ministry of Rural Development? PIB Fact Check Reveals the Truth About Fake Claims by ssabhiyan.org Website.

Following the backlash, the original podcast was deleted from YouTube, but clips of it continue to circulate across social media platforms.

Fact check

Claim : Newlywed women are subjected to relationships with father-in-law, brother-in-law before husband and have to abort the first born in bizarre marriage tradition in Rajasthan. Conclusion : The claim is fake and misleading. Full of Trash Clean

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 29, 2025 09:26 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).