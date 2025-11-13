Bihar Election Result Date and Time: When Will Vote Counting Take Place for Bihar Assembly Election Results 2025? Here’s All You Need to Know

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 13 (ANI): An Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) posted in Indore has been dismissed from service following his alleged involvement in a murder case of his brother, a police officer said on Thursday.

The ASI has been identified as Bhanupratap Singh Tomar and he is accused of murdering his elder brother, Ajay Tomar, in Shivpuri district over family dispute and has been absconding since. The Police had announced a cash reward of Rs 10,000 for information leading to his arrest, the officer added.

Speaking to ANI, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Addl DCP) Rajesh Dandotiya said, "ASI Bhanu Pratap Singh Tomar has been dismissed from the service. The story begins with a murder incident that occurred in 2017 in which a man, identified as Ajay Tomar, killed his father, Hanuman Singh Tomar in Shivpuri district over family dispute. After that he was sent to jail. Hanuman Singh Tomar was a Sub Inspector and later he was promoted to Inspector. As a compassionate appointment, Ajay's younger brother Bhanu Pratap Singh Tomar got the job."

After that on the intervening night of July 23-24, this year, Bhanu Pratap Tomar, who was ASI, allegedly killed his brother Ajay Tomar, who was on parole. During the investigation of the case, four accused were arrested and one more accused, Bhanu Pratap Tomar, is still absconding. A reward of Rs 10,000 was also announced on his arrest, the officer said.

He further said, "In the departmental inquiry, Bhanu Pratap Tomar used to remain absent and he was on leave from July 21 to July 25. But he marked his attendance on biometric on July 24 morning. Additionally, he also marked the present in the register and then left. He was served notice several times but he remained absent from duty. Therefore, DCP headquarters has dismissed him from service for being indiscipline, absent from duty and because of conspiratorial tendencies. He was posted as ASI in DCP headquarters here in Indore."

The reason for the murder came to light that there was a family dispute over property between the brothers and as a result to which the incident occurred, he added. (ANI)

