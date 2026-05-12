India News | MP: BJP Leaders' Massive Convoys Spark Debate over PM Modi's Fuel-saving Appeal

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], May 12 (ANI): In a striking display of political "enthusiasm" that seemingly bypassed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's austerity appeal to conserve fuel, several newly appointed chairpersons of Madhya Pradesh state corporations arrived at the BJP headquarters in Bhopal with massive vehicle convoys.

Despite the Prime Minister's recent push to reduce diesel and petrol consumption, the celebrations by BJP leaders in Bhopal saw a significant surge in fuel usage.

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Pankaj Joshi (Chairman, MP Khadi Gramodhyog Board) arrived with a convoy that supporters claimed was accompanied by a massive convoy of vehicles. When questioned, a supporter noted, "The appeal matters to us, but this is also a matter of enthusiasm. If workers come out for one day, it is not a crime."

"We have arrived with a convoy of around one thousand vehicles. There is enthusiasm among the party workers, and if they come out for a day, it is not a crime. The appeal matters to us, but this is also a matter of enthusiasm," one of the supporters told ANI.

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While Satyendra Bhushan Singh (Chairman, MP Laghu Udyog Nigam) opted for a symbolic e-rickshaw for his final approach to the office; however, the gesture was undercut by a trailing convoy of approximately 40 internal combustion vehicles.

State BJP Chief Hemant Khandelwal addressed the optics of the situation, acknowledging that while the appeal was clear, behavioural change is not instantaneous.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has appealed, and it has only been two days since he urged people to reduce the use of diesel and petrol. Certainly, all of us should follow his appeal. Some people did not follow it, but one of our corporation chairpersons, Satendra Bhushan, arrived in an e-rickshaw," the BJP Chief said.

Khandelwal emphasised that the party would continue to push for compliance, noting that he personally travels in a single vehicle and expects others to follow suit "gradually."

The BJP chief said, "I want to say that just as medicine takes time to show its effect, similarly, such appeals also take time to create an impact. But today, I appeal to everyone that we should avoid bringing large convoys to public events. I myself travel in a single vehicle. Everyone welcomes Prime Minister Modi's appeal and will follow it. Gradually, everyone will start acting on that path."

Earlier on Monday, Saubhagya Singh Thakur (Chairman, MP Textbook Corporation) travelled from Ujjain to Bhopal accompanied by hundreds of supporters in a sprawling motorcade.

In light of the ongoing West Asia crisis and its impact on global fuel prices, PM Modi issued seven specific appeals to the nation on May 10. These measures are designed to conserve foreign exchange and strengthen the Indian economy under the guiding principle of "Nation First: Duty Above Comfort."

The seven appeals consisted of work from home, avoid buying gold, reduce fuel consumption, cut down cooking oil use, move toward natural farming, adopt 'Swadeshi' products, and avoid foreign travel.

These appeals come as the Iran-US conflict continues to pressure global energy markets. While Union Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri has clarified that there are no plans for a lockdown, the government is treating the current economic situation as a "wake-up call" to reduce the fiscal strain on the country. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)