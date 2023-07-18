Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 18 (ANI): A cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan was organised at Mantralaya in the state capital on Tuesday.

During the meeting, the Council of Ministers approved to hike the rate of dearness allowance (DA) payable to government employees in the seventh pay scale by 4 percent to 42 percent from January 1, 2023. At present the employees are getting 38 percent DA.

The Council of Ministers also approved to amend the age limit in Mukhyamantri Ladli Behna Yojana. Now, the women of 21 years of age will also be eligible for this scheme. Along with this, the women of those families who have tractors will also be given the benefit of the scheme. With these amendments, 18 lakh more women will be added to the list of beneficiaries of Ladli Behna Yojana.

The Cabinet further gave approval to sanction Rs 1881 crores for the construction of four-lane roads and fly-over construction in the state. It was approved to issue administrative sanction for the construction of four-lane road from Malivaya to Salkanpur-Nilkachhar in Sehore district for Rs 147.92 crore under the Central Road Infrastructure Fund and for the construction of 4-lane road from Indore-Ichhapur road to Omkareshwar New Bus Stand in Khandwa district costing Rs 193.22 crore under state planning head.

Similarly, it was approved to issue administrative sanction for the construction of Nagod to Maihar via Surdaha Parasamnia-Rampur-Maihar road in Satna district costing Rs 178.22 crore, Shahpur-Rangoli-Girwar-Bhanswahi-Hinagan-Dhana-Bhokalpur intersection in Sagar district (NH-44) costing Rs 129.81 crore under the Central Road Infrastructure Fund Project.

Under the Central Road Infrastructure Fund, approval was given to issue administrative sanction for the cost of construction of fly-over from Sewage Pump House Laukhedi to Nagar Nigam Visarjan Ghat in Sant Hirdaram Nagar (Bairgarh) on Bhopal-Indore road in Bhopal city costing Rs 306.40 crore and in Gwalior city the construction of four-lane elevated corridor/fly-over on Swarnrekha river from Maharani Laxmibai statue to Girwai police post AB road (NH 46) at a cost of Rs 926.21 crore.

Besides, the Cabinet approved to establish two district offices of Deputy Director, Farmers-Welfare and Agriculture Development and Project Director Atma under the Farmers-Welfare and Agriculture Development Department for the newly formed district Niwari. Altogether 19 posts have been sanctioned in both the offices. With this approval, at present, the district level office of the Farmers Welfare and Agriculture Development Department, which used to operate from Tikamgarh, will now operate from the new district headquarters Niwari, this will benefit the farmers of Niwari district. (ANI)

