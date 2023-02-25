Khandwa, Feb 25 (PTI) A Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) jawan allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with his rifle in Madhya Pradesh's Khandwa district, a police official said on Saturday.

Anuj Singh Bhadoria, who was posted at Singaji Power Plant under Mundi police station limits, ended his life on Friday night at his residence, Superintendent of Police Vivek Singh said.

The reason why he took this extreme step is being probed, the SP added.

