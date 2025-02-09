Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 8 (ANI): After taking a holy dip at Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj on Saturday, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav met saints in camp situated near the Sangam and sought their blessings. He also invited them for the upcoming Simhastha 2028 to be held in Ujjain.

Simhastha is a Hindu religious Mela held every 12 years in Ujjain district, Madhya Pradesh. It is also known as the Ujjain Simhastha Kumbh and the previous Simhastha was held in 2016.

"Prayagraj is a supreme place of pilgrimage. Today we took a holy dip here and received the blessings of Maa Ganga. Among the Melas, Kumbh Mela which is known as Simhastha Mela in our state, flourishes the santan culture... Today, I pay my obeisance to all the saints here and I have given invitations to them that after Prayagraj, Ujjain is calling for upcoming Simhastha 2028," CM Yadav told ANI.

'Simhastha' will be organized in Ujjain in 2028 and adequate preparations are being made for all the saints, Akharas, and social organisations, the CM said, highlighting that the state government is working on a big plan to make Ujjain a religious city on the lines of Haridwar.

"Everyone wishes that as people take holy dip in Maa Ganga in Haridwar and Prayagraj, if one comes to Ujjain, then they should take dip into Kshipra river. So, the state government has made arrangements that in the coming days, all pilgrims will always take a dip with the water of Kshipra river. Holy dips during Simhastha will also be done with water of Kshipra river," CM said.

The Chief minister further stressed that the state government would ensure cleanliness of Kshipra river and its flow. All the possible arrangements will be made to maintain the pride and dignity of Kshipra river and to enhance the sanctity of Ujjain.

Additionally, CM Yadav paid obeisance to all the saints again and sought blessings for his government. (ANI)

