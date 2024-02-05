Sehore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], February 5 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Monday laid the foundation stone of Samrat Vikramaditya Sainik School in Sehore district.

The school is being constructed by 'Vidya Bharati Madhya Bharat Prant' in Bagwada village, Budni tehsil in the district and its campus will be spread over about 40 acres.

Also Read | Gujarat Shocker: Man ‘Mistakenly’ Participates in Ex-Girlfriend's Wedding Procession in Ahmedabad, Gets Thrashed by Her Relatives; Case Registered.

CM Yadav said, "The students studying in the Sainik School named after Emperor Vikramaditya will get the education and inspiration from Emperor Vikramaditya's justice, charity, bravery and good governance. Vidya Bharati Sansthan will promote values and spirit of nation-building among the students. Vidya Bharati Sansthan has made immense contributions in the formulation of the new education policy. The opening of Sainik Schools will be provided full support from the State Government."

"Samrat Vikramaditya Sainik School is being constructed by Vidya Bharati Madhya Bharat Prant. Modern education facilities and high-quality facilities for the best training will be available on the school premises," he added.

Also Read | Sanjay Singh Not Allowed To Take Oath As Rajya Sabha Member Despite Court Order, Says AAP.

According to information, the school campus will be built on approximately 40 acres. Separate residential complexes will be built for students. Day boarding facilities will be available. The main building of the school will be built on 24500 square metres. Along with this, sports ground, athletics track, hockey field, horse riding field, swimming pool and shooting range will also be available.

Besides, an auditorium will be built on the school premises according to international standards. There will be classrooms amidst natural scenery and rooms for arts and crafts classes to encourage creativity among the students.

Earlier in the day, CM Mohan Yadav paid a courtesy visit to top BJP leaders at Parliament House in the national capital. CM Yadav met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP National President JP Nadda. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)