Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh) [India] January 26 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Friday unfurled the national flag on the occasion of the 75th Republic Day at Dussehra ground in Ujjain district on Friday.

During this, CM Yadav took the salute of the parade and extended greetings to the people of the state. He also remembered Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar and all other constitution makers and extended his gratitude to them on the occasion.

The Chief Minister office posted the message of CM Yadav on X, "Hearty congratulations and best wishes to all the people of the state on the auspicious occasion of 75th Republic Day of India. Today, it is the glory of Amrit Kaal that after the unprecedented organisation of Amrit Mahotsav of independent India, now the Amrit Mahotsav of Republic India has started. Immense patriotism and an ocean of enthusiasm is stirring the minds of the people of the country."

India marks its Republic Day every year on January 26. This year the country celebrates its 75th Republic Day on Friday.

Republic Day commemorates the day on January 26, 1950, the day when the Constitution of India came into effect after the country became a sovereign state after it got its Independence on August 15, 1947.

The first Constituent Assembly session was held on December 9, 1946 while the last one took place on November 26, 1949.

The Drafting Committee of the Constitution was headed by Dr BR Ambedkar.

On January 26, the country marks the national holiday commemorating the enforcement of the Constitution, the date on which the Indian National Congress announced Purna Swaraj from British rule.

The resolution also marked the beginning of a large-scale nationwide political movement against colonial rule. The day of January 26 celebrates the spirit and soul of a sovereign nation. (ANI)

