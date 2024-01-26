In a moment of national pride, President Droupadi Murmu unfurled the National Flag at Kartavya Path on the occasion of Republic Day 2024. The solemn ceremony was marked by the resonating strains of the National Anthem, followed by a 21 Gun salute, a traditional form of gun salute to honour the occasion. Republic Day 2024: PM Narendra Modi Lays Wreath at National War Memorial, Pays Homage to Braveheart Soldiers on 75th Gantantra Diwas (Watch Video).

Republic Day 2024

#WATCH | President Droupadi Murmu unfurls the National Flag at Kartavya Path National anthem and 21 Gun salute follows pic.twitter.com/hQ21zgG7Hx — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2024

