New Delhi, January 9: In preparation for the 77th Republic Day celebrations, the Delhi Police and central security agencies have established a multi-layered security blanket across the national capital. To ensure the safety of thousands of spectators at Kartavya Path, authorities have released a comprehensive list of prohibited items that will not be allowed past security checkpoints for the Republic Day parade.

Visitors are urged to familiarise themselves with these restrictions to avoid delays, as the verification of QR-coded tickets and seven-layer frisking protocols are expected to be strictly enforced. Ahead of the Republic Day parade in the national capital, scroll below to know the list of items prohibited for the 77th Republic Day celebrations at Kartavya Path. Republic Day Parade 2026: Know How To Book Tickets for R-Day Parade and Beating Retreat Ceremony; Check Prices and Other Details.

Prohibited Electronics and Gadgets for Republic Day Parade

While the 2026 guidelines continue to evolve, security remains a top priority for all electronic devices. Most gadgets that can record or transmit data are strictly forbidden within the seating enclosures.

Banned: Laptops, tablets, iPads, digital diaries, and palm-top computers.

Photography: Professional cameras, handycams, and even binoculars are prohibited for general spectators.

Connectivity: Power banks, mobile chargers, earphones, and remote-controlled car lock keys must be left behind.

Exception: Mobile phones are generally permitted for personal communication, though users are advised that network congestion is common during the event.

Household Items and Personal Belongings Among Prohibited Items

Security officials have noted that many common everyday objects are flagged at checkpoints due to safety concerns.

Banned: All types of bags, including briefcases, large purses, and pouches.

Liquids and Containers: Water bottles, thermos flasks, and cans are not allowed.

Weather Protection: Despite the potential for January rain or harsh sun, umbrellas are prohibited. Attendees are advised to wear adequate winter clothing instead.

Small Items: Coins and pens are often confiscated at the primary frisking layers.

Dangerous Goods and Inflammables Banned at Republic Day Parade

A zero-tolerance policy is in place for any items that could pose a fire or safety hazard. These include matchboxes, lighters, cigarettes, and bidis; chemicals such as perfumes, body sprays, gels, and any aerosol cans. Additionally, sharp objects such as knives, scissors, razors, blades, screwdrivers, and even wire pieces are prohibited. Besides, replica items, including toy guns or replica firearms, will be confiscated by officials immediately. India Republic Day 2026.

Security and Verification During the 77th Republic Day Celebrations

The 2026 Republic Day parade features heightened surveillance following recent global security trends. Security personnel have been instructed to pay special attention to footwear; beepers and scanners may be used on shoes to prevent any breach similar to previous security lapses in high-profile government zones. Only those with valid digital or physical tickets purchased through the Aamantran portal at aamantran.mod.gov.in will be permitted entry. Visitors must carry a valid original photo ID (Aadhar, PAN, or Voter ID) that matches the details on their ticket.

Tips for Those Attending the Republic Day Parade

Arrive Early: Gates traditionally open as early as 6:00 AM. It is recommended to arrive at least two hours before the 9:30 AM start time to clear the seven layers of security.

Use Public Transport: Due to extensive road closures around Rajpath and the C-Hexagon, visitors are encouraged to use the Delhi Metro.

Check-in Facilities: While some help desks are available, there are limited facilities for depositing prohibited items. It is highly advised to leave all restricted belongings in your vehicle or at home.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Delhi Police). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 09, 2026 11:35 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).