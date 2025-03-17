Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], March 17 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has urged all district collectors and public representatives to install fresh drinking water stations and shaded areas in their respective regions to ensure accessibility of drinking water and provide relief from the heat for residents during summer season.

CM Yadav also emphasised that he would hold a meeting with all district Collectors soon to discuss the implementation of these measures.

"I request all district Collectors, Chairman of the District Panchayat, Mayor and local public representatives to install drinking water stations and shaded areas in their respective wards in the coming days. I will soon hold a meeting with all district Collectors on this. We all should save water, and it should be used for drinking and other purposes," CM Yadav told ANI on Monday.

The Chief Minister further highlighted that it was a remarkable day for the Cheetah project on Monday as a female cheetah and its four cubs would be released into the wild at Kuno National Park located in Sheopur district. The CM expressed his hope that this move will boost tourism as well as the economy of the state.

"Today is a remarkable day for the forest department and for the Cheetah project. A female Cheetah Gamini and its cubs will be released into the wild and will wander on the land of Madhya Pradesh. It is a matter of good fortune for us that Kuno National Park in Sheopur was selected for the reintroduction of Cheetah. Our Forest department has done remarkable work. This will increase tourism as well as the economy," CM Yadav said.

Earlier on Sunday, in a post on X, the chief minister explained that the South African Cheetah Gamini, would be released along with her two male and two female cubs in Khajuri tourism zone of Kuno Park, stressing that it would attract more tourists in the region.

"Gamini, a female cheetah from South Africa, will be released into the wild along with her two male and two female cubs in the Khajuri tourism zone of Kuno National Park on Monday. During the safari, tourists will get an opportunity to see cheetahs in their natural habitat, which will increase the number of tourists," CM Yadav said in a post on X.

The Madhya Pradesh government is determined to take wildlife conservation and tourism to new heights, he added in the post. (ANI)

