Mumbai, March 17: A 45-year-old woman from Kolkata's Garia has been diagnosed with Human Coronavirus HKU1 (HCoV-HKU1), also known as Betacoronavirus Hongkonense. According to reports, the woman has been experiencing symptoms like cough, fever, and cold for the past two weeks.

The woman is currently stable and receiving treatment at a private hospital in South Kolkata. Health experts advise caution but reassure the public not to panic, urging awareness of symptoms to reduce the risk of transmission. Woman Develops Rare Bone-Rotting Disease After COVID-19 Vaccine: Report.

What is Human Coronavirus HKU1?

Human Coronavirus HKU1 or Betacoronavirus Hongkonense, causes upper respiratory infections. First identified in a patient in Hong Kong in 2004, the virus is now globally distributed and considered a public health concern.

Symptoms of HCoV-HKU1:

The common symptoms of Human Coronavirus HKU1 include Rhinorrhea (runny nose), Fever, Cough, Sore throat, Headache, and Wheezing. If left untreated, these symptoms may lead to Bronchiolitis or Pneumonia. What Is Norovirus? Know All About Contagious Virus That Reportedly Has Passengers ‘Dropping Like Flies’ on P&O Cruise Ship.

Who is at Risk in Human Coronavirus HKU1?

While anyone can contract the virus, individuals with weakened immune systems, the elderly, infants, and those with underlying health conditions like asthma, diabetes, or heart problems are at higher risk. Human Coronavirus HKU1 is highly contagious and can spread through airborne droplets from coughing and sneezing, close personal contact, like shaking hands and touching contaminated surfaces or objects.

Experts have listed a few precautionary measures to stay safe from Human Coronavirus HKU1. To protect yourself from HKU1, it's essential to follow basic hygiene and preventive measures. Wash your hands regularly with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, and wear a mask in crowded or high-risk areas.

Avoid close contact with individuals showing symptoms of respiratory infections and sanitise frequently touched surfaces like doorknobs, mobile phones, and countertops. Cover your mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing to prevent the spread of droplets. Additionally, boosting your immunity by maintaining a balanced diet, staying hydrated, and getting adequate rest can help reduce the risk of infection.

