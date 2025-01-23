Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], January 23 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav is set to inaugurate a new flyover, constructed that cost Rs 154 crore, in the state's capital on Thursday. This flyover will improve traffic management in the city.

The flyover constructed on Maida Mill Marg in Bhopal extends 2,900 metres in length and 15 metres in width, connecting Gayatri Mandir to DB Mall Square, Board Office Square, Pragati Square, and Ganesh Temple via Mansarovar Complex.

Also Read | West Bengal: Reshuffle in Trinamool Congress Likely in February, CM Mamata Banerjee To Have Final Say.

The flyover also links Maida Mill Marg to key residential and commercial areas which include Vidya Nagar, Shakti Nagar, Kasturba Nagar, Saket Nagar, Danish Nagar, Ashima Mall, and AIIMS. Additionally, it facilitates smoother travel for commuters heading towards Obedullaganj, Narmadapuram, Betul, Khandwa, and Jabalpur.

The flyover will significantly reduce traffic congestion in some busy areas such as DB Mall, Board Office, Pragati Petrol Pump, and Mansarovar Square. Initial assessments indicate that 60 per cent of the traffic will utilise the flyover, while the remaining 40 per cent will continue to use the existing routes, ensuring smoother and more efficient traffic flow in the region.

Also Read | Torres Ponzi Scam: Mumbai Police Obtains Interpol Blue Corner Notice Against 8 Ukranian, 1 Turkish National in INR 1,000 Crore Fraud Case, Manhunt for CEO Mohammed Tausif Reyaz Intensifies.

A branch of the flyover extends from DB Mall crossing towards Bhopal Haat (Mantralaya Marg), offering significant relief to employees working in offices at Vallabh Bhawan and Arera Hills by reducing traffic congestion during peak hours. The improved traffic flow will save time for commuters and reduce vehiclar pollution, contributing to a better quality of life for the residents of Bhopal.

Earlier on Wednesday, CM Yadav participated in the "Interactive Session on Investment Opportunities in Madhya Pradesh" organised in Pune and held a meeting with investors and industrialists, aiming to attract them to establish industries in the state.

Before leaving for Pune, CM Yadav interacted with reporters in Bhopal and highlighted that his government is continuously working towards the industrialisation of the state.

"I am happy that the Madhya Pradesh government is continuously working for the industrialisation of the state through all its departments. The way Regional Industry Concalves are held in the state so far, we have received encouraging investment proposals at all the conclaves. Investment proposals worth around Rs 4.5 lakh crore received and around three lakh people would get employment opportunities," CM Yadav said.

He further stressed that for the Global Investor Summit, which will be held on February 24 in the state, it is his responsibility to invite major industry houses to the event. He emphasised that he was visiting Pune for this very purpose. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)