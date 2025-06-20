Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 20 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav participated in a state level Gaushal conference held in Bhopal on Friday and transferred around Rs 90 crores for the operation of Gau-Shalas in the state.

CM Yadav also announced that the Animal Husbandry Department would also be known as the 'Gaupalan' Department. He further noted that cow rearing has an important contribution in the development of the state and his government is committed to the prosperity of cattle farmers.

"Today, a state-level Gaushal conference was organised here in Bhopal and we distributed various prizes to cowshed operators across the state, along with funds for their operation--some 5 lakh, 3 lakh, or 2 lakh rupees. A total of around 90 crore rupees was transferred to all cowsheds with a single click. With the Acharya Vidyasagar Gau Samvardhan Scheme and Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar Kamdhenu Yojana, people should connect with Gaupalan and increase their income. We are working in the direction that farmers should connect with milk production along the farming, and increase income," CM Yadav told reporters.

The Chief Minister also emphasised that through the National Dairy Development Board, milk production in the state has been increased from 9 percent to 20 percent. Currently, Madhya Pradesh ranks third in milk production, with efforts underway to reach first place.

"Additionally, construction of gaushalas has started so that the stray cattle on roads, unclaimed cows and some with injury should be taken to the suitable gaushalas. The large municipal corporations such as Indore, Bhopal, Gwalior, Ujjain, and Rewa are being facilitated with a Gaushala with a capacity of around 10,000 cows... We are making efforts to make Madhya Pradesh, capital of Milk production and number one state in the country," the CM said.

He also hoped that with the help of all possible management and in accordance with the dream of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Madhya Pradesh should become the number one state in the production of milk as well as natural farming, organic farming and all types of vegetables, fruits, flowers and crops based on non-chemicals.

"We have also decided to change the name of the Animal Husbandry department. Along with 'Pashupalan,' it will also be known as the 'Gaupalan' department," he added. (ANI)

