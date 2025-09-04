Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], September 4 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav honoured sanitation workers and joined them for lunch in Indore district on Thursday.

CM Yadav also appreciated their contribution in keeping Indore at the top of cleanliness rankings for eight years, highlighting their hard work, dedication, and service spirit.

Addressing the occasion, the CM stated that cleanliness brings prosperity and it has been a part of India's traditions, daily routine and values for centuries, but over time it was neglected. Prime Minister Narendra Modi revived these habits and values, transforming cleanliness into a mass movement.

He further praised Indore for achieving the first rank in cleanliness for eight consecutive year, creating a national record. All 3.6 million citizens of Indore, especially the sanitation workers, deserve congratulations for this achievement. Indore has earned global recognition for cleanliness due to teamwork, active citizen participation, and the tireless efforts of sanitation workers.

CM Yadav also unveiled the 'Swachhata Ka Mahaguru' logo. He felicitated councilors for their outstanding contributions to cleanliness and also inaugurated the country's first 'Zero Waste Zoo' in Indore.

Additionally, the Chief Minister also flagged off 50 new electric air-conditioned city buses with an investment of Rs 60 crores to strengthen the city's public transport system.

According to a release, Indore will receive 150 new electric buses in total, of which 50 have been rolled out in this phase. These buses will be equipped with a digital payment system. CM Yadav also launched the digital payment facility on the occasion.

The Chief Minister also boarded one of the buses and inspected passenger safety arrangements, including the public announcement system, GPS, CCTV, panic buttons, and other features. He said that road, air, and rail connectivity in Indore is expanding rapidly, boosting the city's linkages across the country.

Furthermore, the CM also virtually performed bhoomi pujan for the redevelopment of Ranjeet Hanuman Temple in Indore. The redevelopment project worth Rs 7 crore will feature a grand gateway, shaded areas, boundary wall, pathways, and gardens, while preserving the temple's original structure. The initiative aims to beautify the temple premises, provide enhanced facilities for devotees and promote religious tourism. (ANI)

